2,324 Shares in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after acquiring an additional 54,423 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of adidas by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADDYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($337.08) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.50.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $142.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. adidas AG has a 52 week low of $139.38 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.07.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

