$242.43 Million in Sales Expected for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to report sales of $242.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.66 million. Mission Produce reported sales of $206.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year sales of $897.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $896.36 million to $897.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $985.69 million, with estimates ranging from $971.40 million to $999.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 267,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,870. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.26. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73.

In other news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,165 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $42,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 1,750 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $34,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,271. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mission Produce by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Mission Produce by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mission Produce by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

