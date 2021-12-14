$25.41 Million in Sales Expected for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will announce sales of $25.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.80 million and the lowest is $24.01 million. RedHill Biopharma reported sales of $21.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year sales of $90.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.90 million to $92.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $125.68 million, with estimates ranging from $121.16 million to $130.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RedHill Biopharma.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.75% and a negative return on equity of 361.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDHL shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDHL remained flat at $$2.86 during trading on Friday. 3,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,447. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.