$257.10 Million in Sales Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce $257.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.00 million and the lowest is $254.20 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $237.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MWA. Oppenheimer downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $78,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,935 shares of company stock valued at $185,848 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.8% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 91,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MWA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,424,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,272. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

