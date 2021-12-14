$265.65 Million in Sales Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to post $265.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $268.70 million and the lowest is $260.10 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $273.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $269.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.17 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $88,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $336,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,269 shares of company stock worth $622,528. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASB opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.15. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

