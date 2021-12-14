$28.92 Million in Sales Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will announce $28.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.74 million to $29.10 million. Broadwind posted sales of $40.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year sales of $148.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.35 million to $149.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $171.81 million, with estimates ranging from $169.53 million to $174.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.67 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

BWEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Broadwind stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.05. 2,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $39.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Broadwind by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Broadwind by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 27.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

