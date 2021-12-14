$280.33 Million in Sales Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to report $280.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $276.53 million and the highest is $284.70 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $256.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWNK. Citigroup began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 116.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,634 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,511,000 after acquiring an additional 303,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 27.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.17. 51,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,982. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

