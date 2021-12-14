$3.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report sales of $3.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.27 billion. AON reported sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $12.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $13.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. AON’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in AON by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON opened at $293.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. AON has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $326.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

