$30.83 Million in Sales Expected for Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will report $30.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.26 million and the highest is $33.40 million. Smart Sand reported sales of $25.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year sales of $118.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.71 million to $125.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $154.93 million, with estimates ranging from $141.96 million to $167.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

SND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

SND traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.77. 65,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,688. The company has a market cap of $80.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 940,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 50,442 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

