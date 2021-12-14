3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Lowered to $182.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.15.

NYSE MMM opened at $174.58 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.87 and a 200-day moving average of $189.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

