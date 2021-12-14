$414.72 Million in Sales Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will report sales of $414.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $421.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $408.78 million. Conn’s reported sales of $367.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 399.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Conn’s during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Conn’s during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter worth about $172,000. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $528.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.97. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

