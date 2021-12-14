$414.72 Million in Sales Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will report sales of $414.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $421.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $408.78 million. Conn’s reported sales of $367.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 399.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Conn’s during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Conn’s during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter worth about $172,000. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $528.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.97. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $31.48.
About Conn’s
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
