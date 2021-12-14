$42.66 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report sales of $42.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.20 million. FibroGen reported sales of $65.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $261.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $270.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $206.33 million, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $295.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The firm had revenue of $155.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

FGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

FGEN stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.87.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FibroGen by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.