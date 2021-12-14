$439.45 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will report sales of $439.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $431.52 million and the highest is $447.82 million. FirstCash reported sales of $392.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. FirstCash’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCFS. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 46,422.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCFS traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $62.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,357. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.04. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

