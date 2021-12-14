4,490 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Acquired by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Targa Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

Shares of TRGP opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 2.90. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. Analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

