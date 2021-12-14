$460.23 Million in Sales Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to announce sales of $460.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $464.60 million and the lowest is $455.50 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $451.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

EPC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 51.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 46,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $6,235,000. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,635. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.