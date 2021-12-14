$460.23 Million in Sales Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to announce sales of $460.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $464.60 million and the lowest is $455.50 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $451.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

EPC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 51.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 46,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $6,235,000. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,635. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.