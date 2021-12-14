$5.06 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce $5.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.10 billion and the lowest is $4.97 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $21.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.66 billion to $21.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist began coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.9% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 12,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 73,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,631. International Paper has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.