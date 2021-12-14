$5.29 Billion in Sales Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to announce sales of $5.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.39 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $20.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $20.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 734,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after buying an additional 30,638 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 76.2% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.0% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,975,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 20.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.04. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $85.97 and a 52-week high of $125.07.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

