5,020,195 Shares in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Purchased by Jabodon PT Co.

Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,020,195 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,289,000. Nobilis Health accounts for about 24.6% of Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Jabodon PT Co. owned about 3.49% of Nobilis Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on HLTH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

HLTH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.63. 2,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,234. Nobilis Health Corp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

