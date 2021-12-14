$506.19 Million in Sales Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to announce sales of $506.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $508.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $504.27 million. HEICO reported sales of $426.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HEICO.

HEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Shares of HEICO stock traded down $3.13 on Friday, hitting $139.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93. HEICO has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $151.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

