$59.31 Billion in Sales Expected for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to post $59.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.37 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $52.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $236.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.62 billion to $236.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $248.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $246.91 billion to $249.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABC. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $122.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $129.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $2,122,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,867 shares of company stock worth $19,665,084 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $40,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

