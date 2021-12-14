$6.89 Billion in Sales Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to post sales of $6.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.92 billion. PayPal reported sales of $6.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year sales of $25.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $25.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.84 billion to $30.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.18.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.92. The stock had a trading volume of 379,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,322,706. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.86. The firm has a market cap of $218.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,807,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in PayPal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

