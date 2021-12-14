$66.10 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will post sales of $66.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported sales of $59.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $274.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.68 million to $274.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $291.25 million, with estimates ranging from $285.60 million to $296.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research raised their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. 2,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,688. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

