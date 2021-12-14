722 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $10.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.29. 51,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.61. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $220.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.