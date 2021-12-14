90,656 Shares in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Purchased by Jabodon PT Co.

Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. Protagonist Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.7% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jabodon PT Co. owned 0.19% of Protagonist Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 776,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,763,000 after buying an additional 15,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTGX shares. Northland Securities upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.51. 12,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,160. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.18. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

