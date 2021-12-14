$91.27 Million in Sales Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will report $91.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.10 million and the lowest is $90.00 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $93.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $353.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $348.80 million to $360.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $405.40 million, with estimates ranging from $381.40 million to $419.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million.

Separately, Stephens lowered OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

OCFC traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 370,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,598. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at $209,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

