AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded AAC Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

AACAY stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47. AAC Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.65.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $656.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.75 million. Research analysts expect that AAC Technologies will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

