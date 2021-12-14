ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 141.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 288.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 200.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 25.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

NYSE ABB opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

