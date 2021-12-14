Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,149 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 13,648 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.0% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $135.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.78 and a 200 day moving average of $121.84. The company has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

