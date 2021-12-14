AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,585 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,294 shares of company stock worth $33,529,948 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $126.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $127.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

