AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Raised by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock opened at $126.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.28. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $127.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,294 shares of company stock worth $33,529,948. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

