Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Peel Hunt upgraded Abcam to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $21.45 on Monday. Abcam has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Abcam by 11.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Abcam by 62.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 46,044 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abcam by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 61,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the second quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 20.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

