Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Short Interest Up 494.8% in November

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, an increase of 494.8% from the November 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NYSE AAQC remained flat at $$9.74 during trading on Tuesday. 122,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,241. Accelerate Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Accelerate Acquisition by 33.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,428,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Acquisition in the third quarter worth $487,000. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

