Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Update

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the November 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 251,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Achilles Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 279,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achilles Therapeutics stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Achilles Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 19.41 and a quick ratio of 19.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. On average, analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

