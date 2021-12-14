Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the November 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Acreage from $2.24 to $1.92 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

ACRDF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 63,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,461. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. Acreage has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

