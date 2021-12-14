Acuitas Investments LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 373,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,876 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at $668,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 102,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 7,073.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the period. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTHR stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $56,803.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 41,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $126,938.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 98,415 shares of company stock valued at $294,508 over the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

