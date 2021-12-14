Acuitas Investments LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,128 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Landec were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Landec in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Landec in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Landec in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Landec in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

LNDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45. Landec Co. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.88.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

