Acuitas Investments LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 25.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,059 shares during the period. Sterling Construction comprises about 1.7% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,474,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after buying an additional 40,877 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,200,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,976,000 after buying an additional 239,196 shares during the period. Towle & Co. raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 857,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,687,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 561,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $830,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $52,740.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,348 shares of company stock valued at $974,463. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $463.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

