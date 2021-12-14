Acuitas Investments LLC Has $4.10 Million Position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,683 shares during the period. Mesa Air Group comprises about 1.8% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 1.49% of Mesa Air Group worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 861,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 164,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after buying an additional 40,354 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 15,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 51.4% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

MESA opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $207.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $130.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Air Group Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

