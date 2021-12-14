Acuitas Investments LLC Has $5.47 Million Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,221 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,580 shares during the quarter. Tejon Ranch comprises about 2.4% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 8.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,837 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,834 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 11.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,653 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 5.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,542 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRC opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.59 million, a PE ratio of 226.03 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 million. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 3.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

