Acuitas Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 2.11% of Northern Technologies International worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTIC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a market cap of $139.33 million, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Northern Technologies International Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

