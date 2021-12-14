Acuitas Investments LLC Reduces Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Acuitas Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,443 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.23% of SLR Investment worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94,598 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 33.5% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 109,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 8.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at $526,000. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLRC opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. SLR Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $788.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.22.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Compass Point lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.