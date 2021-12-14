Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives $14.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

In other news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFIB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth about $105,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.57. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $89.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.50.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 748.44% and a negative return on equity of 107.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.