Adam L. Gray Acquires 234,100 Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray bought 234,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,035,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,734,349 shares in the company, valued at C$101,835,846.99.

Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Adam L. Gray bought 346,800 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,206,504.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Adam L. Gray purchased 531,900 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,999,692.00.

Shares of NFI opened at C$20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 410.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. NFI Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$20.02 and a 12 month high of C$32.74.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$619.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$634.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This is a boost from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,345.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Laurentian raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.10.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

