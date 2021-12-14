Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.56

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 2409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64.

About Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales; and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

