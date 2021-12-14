Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Director Armen Shanafelt Purchases 14,685 Shares

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Director Armen Shanafelt bought 14,685 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Armen Shanafelt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Armen Shanafelt acquired 121,799 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $447,002.33.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.51. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $9.78.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGLE. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

