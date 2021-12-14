AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.32

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and traded as low as $6.31. AGF Management shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 132 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGFMF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

