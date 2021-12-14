Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,469 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,106,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,890,000 after buying an additional 249,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after buying an additional 34,048 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.19.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.