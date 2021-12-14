Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.19.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $48.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.79. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,013,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $674,764,000 after buying an additional 431,689 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,523 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,270,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,963,000 after acquiring an additional 411,501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $230,810,000 after acquiring an additional 105,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after acquiring an additional 720,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.