AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International’s (NYSE:RERE) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 15th. AiHuiShou International had issued 16,233,000 shares in its IPO on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $227,262,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of AiHuiShou International’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

AiHuiShou International stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. AiHuiShou International has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RERE. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,415,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,278,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,163,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,849,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,476,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

