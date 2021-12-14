Aion (AION) Price Down 19.1% Over Last Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Aion has a total market cap of $70.11 million and $6.90 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aion Profile

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

